Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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Richard's avatar
Richard
1d

I didn't care much for Speaker Boehner, in the now-quaint pre-Trump era of politics, but I appreciate your integrity and that of your husband.

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Cindy Marshall's avatar
Cindy Marshall
21h

It has always been obvious that trump only cares about himself. How many loyal sick-elephants has he turned his back on? It's bad enough for his friends but I wonder if his immediate family feels if push comes to shove, would trump be there for them. I can't imagine how Baron feels.

Sofia, thank you for writing about your personal experience in the White House and personally on January 6th. Your integrity is to be admired. Yes, you gave up a position that is coveted by so many people but now you are so valuable to saving our democracy partnering with Adam and raising a fine young man! I know God is so proud of you as we fans are! Thanks and God bless the Kinzingers🙏🏻

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