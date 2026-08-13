To work in politics requires a lot of sacrifice.

Not just from the people who hold office, but from the staffers who work behind them. It’s a career that asks a lot from you: long hours, hectic schedules, instability, very little room for a personal life, and almost no control over what the next day will look like.

You learn to adapt.

Most people make those sacrifices because they believe there is something bigger on the other side of them. There is a sense of purpose that comes with public service—a genuine belief that, in some small way, you are helping build something better. You may not agree with every decision, and you certainly don’t get to control every outcome, but you believe the work matters.

I was extremely blessed to start my career in an office where that sense of purpose was at the center of everything we did.

Speaker John Boehner made a conscious effort to remind us that we were part of something bigger. He understood the responsibility that came with public service, but he also understood something that is easy to forget in Washington: the people doing the work matter.

From the interns to the chief of staff, we were seen by him. We were valued.

The hours were long. The demands were high. Nobody needed to pretend otherwise. But we understood why we were making those sacrifices. There was a reason behind them, and a genuine sense that we were all part of the same team, working toward something bigger than ourselves. The Speaker made it clear that we were in it together—that the mission belonged to all of us, not just the people at the top.

That stayed with me.

So when I eventually found myself working for Trump in the White House—an office that came with an enormous amount of responsibility—I never questioned the personal sacrifices that came with it. I knew what I had signed up for.

Of course I was going to give it everything I had.

Of course I was going to work the long hours.

Of course I was going to put the job ahead of my personal life.

You tell yourself that this is what public service requires. You are given the opportunity to serve your country at the highest levels of government, and you want to honor that responsibility. You don’t take it for granted.

What nobody really prepares you for is realizing that the sacrifice may not always serve the purpose you believed it did.

That you may be giving everything you have to the work, only to realize that the work itself may not hold the same value to the people at the top.

That the thing you believed you were sacrificing for may ultimately matter less than the political interests of the person you were serving.

For me, January 6th was the moment that became impossible to ignore.

I was sitting in my living room watching television, knowing my husband, Adam, was a target.

We had already seen people targeting him on social media. I knew what was happening online, and I knew there was a very real possibility that they would eventually find him.

At that point, the question wasn’t whether the situation was serious.

It was how bad it was going to get.

And as I watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, one thought kept coming back to me:

If they find him, would I be able to help him?

If I called the people I had worked alongside in the White House—people I had served this country with, people I had trusted—would they answer?

If my husband’s life was actually in danger, would anyone inside the White House step in to make sure the situation didn’t escalate?

Would the President, whose political legacy I had spent years helping build, care enough to intervene?

Would the institution I had served with so much dedication stand with me and do what was right—not politically, but at a basic human level?

I knew the answer.

No.

And that realization changed something in me.

Because at that moment, I understood that there was a line I had never fully appreciated before.

There is a difference between sacrificing for the institution and being sacrificed by it.

And that distinction has stayed with me ever since.

This is ultimately what I believe is so deeply disturbing about Donald Trump and the culture within his administration.

It operates through a political calculus in which moral considerations can become secondary to protecting the President’s image.

Human beings become secondary to the story.

Truth becomes secondary to the story.

Even the people working inside the institution can become secondary to the story.

Doing the right thing is no longer necessarily the first question.

That is why the recent report by The Washington Post and the reported use of Air Force One as a decoy, with staff and members of the press aboard, struck such a personal nerve for me.

Protecting the President is always a priority, and making the decision for him to take a different plane may very well have been the right call. But deciding to fly a plane with reporters and staff—American citizens—into a situation where there was a credible threat is an entirely different decision. There were countless ways that situation could have been handled without putting others at risk.

To me, the underlying idea felt immediately familiar.

Because I know what it feels like to work inside a system where doing the right thing becomes secondary to the political objective.

As a staffer, I experienced situations where plans changed at the last minute because of security concerns. I experienced moments where information was restricted to only a handful of people because of safety.

You learn to accept that.

You understand that there are things you cannot know, things you cannot ask about, and decisions that can change without explanation because circumstances change. You accept that because protecting the President—or those in office—comes first.

That is part of the job.

That is part of the sacrifice.

But there is a profound difference between accepting that your job requires sacrifice and realizing that the people making the decisions may see you AS the sacrifice.

And ultimately, I think that difference comes down to the person at the top.

The culture of an administration does not happen by accident. It is shaped by what the person leading it values, what they believe the job is ultimately about, and what they are willing to put ahead of everything else.

You can build an administration around a mission. You can make people feel that their work matters because they are contributing to something bigger than themselves. You can ask people to sacrifice, sometimes enormously, because they believe they are serving the American people and carrying out a responsibility that is bigger than any one person.

Or you can build everything around protecting one person.

When that happens, the mission changes.

The staff becomes less important than the image. The truth becomes less important than the narrative. The institution becomes less important than the person occupying it.

And suddenly, all of the sacrifices that staffers thought they were making in service to their country can become sacrifices made to protect the public image of the President.

That is a very different kind of public service.

And I’ve experienced both. I know the difference.

NOTE TO READER: In this post, I focus primarily on the staff and the role they play. I do not talk much about the reporters who cover the White House or the equally difficult job they do.

On foreign trips especially, reporters often have to fully submit to the plans and security protocols of the White House, with very little control over even the smallest details. They do so with an enormous amount of trust, knowing that they, too, are making significant sacrifices to do their jobs and play the vital role they do in informing the American people.

This piece is a reflection based on my own personal experiences, but I want to acknowledge something that is important: reporters and staff often endure very similar sacrifices. They give up time with their families, personal freedom, stability, and, at times, their own sense of security because they believe in the importance of the work they are doing.

Both deserve to be seen, protected, and valued for the role they play in public service and in our democracy.

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